Getting warmer as the week progresses

Tyler’s forecast
A big warm up is underway. There could be a few showers this week, especially Tuesday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cool weekend, it will be much warmer throughout the week ahead. A few showers may blow in along the breeze from time to time.

Morning sun and increasing clouds on this Monday. A dry, mild and breezy day with highs mostly in the mid 70s.

A breezy Monday with winds gusting up to 20 or 25 mph this afternoon.
A breezy Monday with winds gusting up to 20 or 25 mph this afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy and warmer tonight with perhaps a stray shower late. Staying a bit breezy with overnight lows near or in the lower 60s early Tuesday.

Temperatures start off near 60 Tuesday morning.
Temperatures start off near 60 Tuesday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun for Tuesday. Breezy with a chance of showers. Rain coverage overall expected to be around 30%; the best chance of getting some rain is in our northern counties with less rain anticipated to make it to our southern counties. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday.
There is a chance of showers Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens to our south mid to late week, temperatures will warm even more. Our warmest days appear to be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Record highs are a good possibility as the warmth rivals the temperatures we had this time of the year in 2018, which also happens to be some of the warmest temperatures on record in February.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will challenge records for the day and the month.
Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will challenge records for the day and the month.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A weak cold front swings through early Friday, but it if it drops our temperatures it should only do so slightly. Highs will likely be in the 70s to near 80 through at least the upcoming weekend under a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We won’t have temperatures anywhere near freezing through the end of the month!

It stays warm through at least the weekend, and probably even the first part of next week.
It stays warm through at least the weekend, and probably even the first part of next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

