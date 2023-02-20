Near Record Highs This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was a beautiful and warm start to the work week, and conditions aren’t changing anytime soon. Overnight tonight we’ll have breezy and mild conditions with lows in the low 60s. Tomorrow will have similar highs but a chance at a few passing showers. By Wednesday we will see the warmest temperatures so far this year - highs in the low to mid 80s! These temps could meet or even break record highs for this day in February. A slim chance at a shower will stick around, but not quite as high as the day prior. Thursday will follow suit, and there really won’t be much of a change to the forecast through the next weekend. Friday may be a hair cooler, temps in the mid 70s again, but still 10-15 degrees above average highs for this time of year. The weekend will see more highs in the 80s and a slim chance at a shower will stick around. Keep these same temps and rain chances in your head as we head into the next work week, because they aren’t changing for now!

