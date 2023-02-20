One person dead following house fire in LaGrange

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a late night fire in LaGrange.

On Saturday, February 18, the LaGrange Fire Department and Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to a working house fire located at Poplar Circle.

Upon arrival, crews immediately began fire suppression duties as well as search and rescue measures.

Responders located the victim, 44-year-old Chase Wingo, during the search and removed him from the structure immediately. Troup County AMR and LFD assisted in life-saving efforts, but the victim later died from injuries at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

