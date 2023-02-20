Schmidt Automotive invests 7.7 million into Auburn location

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A car manufacturing company is investing 7.7 million dollars into their Auburn location…bringing around 25 new job opportunities to east Alabama.

This investment by Schmidt Automotive is going towards their new product lines. The machines will focus mainly on transmission parts and further diversify the company’s product portfolio and customer base across the United States.

The company makes products for BMW, Chrysler and Toyota. The company’s general manager also said they offer great benefits and pay for the full time positions.

“Where we are right now is already in a good place... but were moving on and we see the next five years is very prosperous for us. What we do is we will integrate more activity to ore service more products for our customers so we will branch out in other industries,” said General Manager Joerg Wilmink

Wilmink says they are already in the hiring process.

