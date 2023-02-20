Troup Co. inmate dead after found unresponsive in jail cell, GBI investigates

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at the Troup County Jail.

According to officials, a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office discovered the unresponsive inmate - identified as 60-year-old Richard P. Lindamood, of LaGrange.

Lifesaving procedures were administered on Lindamood as he was taken to the Well Star West Georgia Emergency Center.

Lindamood was pronounced dead on February 19 at 10:51 a.m.

According to authorities, Lindamood was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of battery, two counts exploitation and intimidation of an elderly adult. All of these charges were the results of an incident involving Lindamood and his wife on February 15.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.

