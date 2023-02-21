AlaTrade, Liberty Learning Foundation honors 2nd graders for being Super Citizens

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - AlaTrade and the Liberty Learning Foundation held an awards ceremony honoring citizens throughout Phenix City.

During the 45-minute event, students honored local heroes from the stage, showing they have learned the civic and character traits required to be a Super Citizen in the Phenix City and Russell County communities.

The Super Citizen Program of the Liberty Learning Foundation is a nonprofit organization facilitating active civics and character programs in K-12 classrooms and orchestrating immersive events that empower schools, parents, local leaders and businesses to take ownership of the future of the community and country.

“Today, about 650 second-graders from across our great city here in Phenix City are graduating from the Super Citizens Program. They’ve come together after a 12 week program where they’ve been learning about becoming a super citizen and what it means to be a good person. What it means to give back to the community, what it means to be a hero. Today they are going to be honoring 10 heroes from right here in their community,” said Becky Saunders, Vice President of Development for the Liberty Learning Foundation.

At the event, students took the Super Citizen Pledge, read essays about their heroes and brought their heroes on stage.

