Auburn police arrest LaGrange man on multiple drug crimes

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars following an investigation by the Auburn Police Department’s (APD) Narcotics and Investigation Section.

According to officials, the investigators were into a presumed drug overdose death that was thought to involve fentanyl poisoning and identified 25-year-old Adarius Dijuan Reese of LaGrange as the suspected source of the drugs provided to the victim.

On Feb. 20, the APD Narcotics and Operational Support K9 Sections executed a traffic stop on Reese near Shug Jordan Parkway. Police say the stop resulted in a car search and the seizure of multiple controlled substances, a stolen firearm and approximately $2,400 in cash.

Reese was arrested and charged with the following crime:

Drug trafficking fentanyl

Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

First-degree possession of marijuana

Second-degree receiving stolen property.

The suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $65,000 bond.

