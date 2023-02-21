Auburn police arrest LaGrange man on multiple drug crimes
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars following an investigation by the Auburn Police Department’s (APD) Narcotics and Investigation Section.
According to officials, the investigators were into a presumed drug overdose death that was thought to involve fentanyl poisoning and identified 25-year-old Adarius Dijuan Reese of LaGrange as the suspected source of the drugs provided to the victim.
On Feb. 20, the APD Narcotics and Operational Support K9 Sections executed a traffic stop on Reese near Shug Jordan Parkway. Police say the stop resulted in a car search and the seizure of multiple controlled substances, a stolen firearm and approximately $2,400 in cash.
Reese was arrested and charged with the following crime:
- Drug trafficking fentanyl
- Four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- First-degree possession of marijuana
- Second-degree receiving stolen property.
The suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $65,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.