Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cure Violence Columbus speaks on violent weekend shootings

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cure Violence Columbus is a community-based violence prevention program that addresses violence as a public health epidemic. News Leader 9 wanted to hear from the organization following such a violent weekend in the city.

Reggie Lewis, part of the leadership team of Cure Violence Columbus, spoke with our Cheryl Renee on the violent weekend in Columbus.

Full interview below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Police respond to fatal shooting on Village Way
15-year-old shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later
Cure Violence Columbus speaks on violent weekend shootings
Cure Violence Columbus speaks on violent weekend shootings
There is a chance of rain Tuesday, especially the farther north you go. Otherwise, we're still...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in deadly shooting on Ewart Ave. in Columbus
Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in deadly shooting on Ewart Ave. in Columbus