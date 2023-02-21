Family, friends hold vigil for man killed in deadly shooting on Ewart Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a violent weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley, with 8 shootings in 3 days. Family and friends gathering to remember their loved one. The candlelight vigil taking place on Ewart Avenue, where his life was taken early Friday morning.

The first shooting of this deadly 3-day weekend happening Friday at three in the morning ended with 63-year-old Wiley Lee Jackson dead. His family members, who call him Lee, says he was always telling jokes and loved to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Cerna Jackson says, ‘He was a fundamental person the kind of person that everybody loves he always made people smile and laugh he was the life of a party he was Lee definitely the life of the party.”

Since Friday, 8 shootings taking place in Columbus, leaving 5 people dead and injuring more than a dozen others, and many of those being treated are teens. Lee’s sister Cerna Jackson says the latest violence is uncalled for. She has a message for whoever committed the heinous crime against her brother.

“If you are out there listening please let justice be served turn yourself in you hurt your parents as well as your my parent with this situation but at least his parents can go see him my mom can’t see my brother no more,” Cerna Jackson says.

Another Sister of the victim, Margaret Hagan, says...for this violence to stop, the community must come together and the parents must be involved in their kids’ lives.

“I’ve seen so much of kids raising kids and half of the kids are raising themselves you don’t see no parents all you see is kids out in the street all times of night no guidance so it got to be more love in this world because there’s none here,” Margaret Hagan, says.

While Hagan and her family grieve the tragic loss...she says the overall violence happening in the Chattahoochee valley has some people on high alert.

“They are scared to sit on their porch they scared to go anywhere everybody rushing home before it get dark that’s not a good feeling people scared or just I sometimes I used to get out off work and I sit in my car for hours or so but now I see a car coming when I’m in my car I don’t know to dunk down or what it just that scary out here,” Margaret Hagan, says.

The Columbus police department is asking anyone with information on this case to give them a call. Citizens can also submit tips via Tip-Soft, the world’s largest truly anonymous tip reporting system. That can be done online, without having to call.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.