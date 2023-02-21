Flirting With Record Highs Through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures heading into the next two days will be in the low to mid 80s for many of us, approaching 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We will certainly be close to breaking or tying a record Wednesday & Thursday, and there’s even an outside chance we could get to the all-time February high temperature of 84! Wednesday’s rain coverage will be around 10% with Thursday’s coverage around 20-30%. most of us stay dry and warm. We will ‘cool down’ - into the upper 70s and lower 80s - for Friday and the weekend with the coverage of rain around 10-20%. Look for that kind of weather to carry over to Monday of next week, with temperatures dropping back to the mid 70s for next Tuesday through next Thursday with little in the way of a chance of rain. The main message is much warmer than average weather, and a much drier overall pattern than what we have had to deal with much of the winter!

