Flirting With Record Highs Through Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Wednesday and Thursday's highs will rival record temps.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures heading into the next two days will be in the low to mid 80s for many of us, approaching 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We will certainly be close to breaking or tying a record Wednesday & Thursday, and there’s even an outside chance we could get to the all-time February high temperature of 84! Wednesday’s rain coverage will be around 10% with Thursday’s coverage around 20-30%. most of us stay dry and warm. We will ‘cool down’ - into the upper 70s and lower 80s - for Friday and the weekend with the coverage of rain around 10-20%. Look for that kind of weather to carry over to Monday of next week, with temperatures dropping back to the mid 70s for next Tuesday through next Thursday with little in the way of a chance of rain. The main message is much warmer than average weather, and a much drier overall pattern than what we have had to deal with much of the winter!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
15-year-old shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
