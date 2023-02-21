Goodwill Lagrange to host multi-employer hiring event, over 500 open positions

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in LaGrange.

The event is set to take place February 22, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 319 Commerce Avenue.

A wide variety of employers from some of the region’s top industries will be available, including Hyundai Mobis, Callaway Gardens, West Georgia Technical College, and more. There are more than 550 open positions.

Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

For more information, visit www.goodwillsr.org/lagrangejobs.

