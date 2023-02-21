LaGrange police warns public of Brinks Home Security scam

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department warns citizens of a possible home security scam.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that two individuals, a male and female, claimed to be representatives of Brinks Home Security, attempting to obtain a signed agreement and blank check.

Police said when the subjects were questioned about the services, they became very confrontational and unprofessional. They refused to leave a business card because they were busy and would contact the citizen later.

The man and woman were seen driving a newer model Chevrolet truck with no company logos displayed.

LaGrange law officials contacted Brinks Home Security and were advised that they do not send representatives to elicit business going door-to-door. Additionally, the company said no reps were going to the residences in the LaGrange area.

Police advise people to be aware and check with the company to verify those who claim to be a representative. Reps with Brinks will provide their names and badge numbers.

Anyone who feels they have been a victim of this scam should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

