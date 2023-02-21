Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lineman was electrocuted on the job in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Cody Lange. Bryan says Lange was electrocuted while working on powerlines in the 1400 block of Double Churches Road on February 20.

Lange was pronounced dead at 12:17AM on February 21, according to Bryan.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy.

