Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Cody Lange.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lineman was electrocuted on the job in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Cody Lange. Bryan says Lange was electrocuted while working on powerlines in the 1400 block of Double Churches Road on February 20.

Lange was pronounced dead at 12:17AM on February 21, according to Bryan.

Lange’s body is being sent for an autopsy.

