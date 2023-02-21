Business Break
Local organization working to combat crime in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One organization working to help combat crime in the Fountain City is Cure Violence.

It’s a global non-profit with a network of resources working to develop leaders, having boots on the ground in the communities most vulnerable to gun violence.

Columbus’ branch of Cure Violence has been in the works for two years but most recently started hiring leaders, or interruptors as they call them, last November, all while creating partnerships with other groups with similar missions.

Columbus Cure Violence Branch Director Jerome Lawson shared an update on the group’s progress and the importance of their focus on hiring “interruptors” who are from vulnerable communities.

“We want people that represent the community to be able to speak the language and know the lingo of what’s going on. We don’t want anyone who isn’t from there to go interrupt or intervene. We’re soliciting people are from these areas to try and save their own communities,” said Lawson.

Currently, Cure Violence is working with several non-profits, including United Way, to help stop the violence and provide healthcare, education resources and other needs that may be hindering community growth.

