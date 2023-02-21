One person injured in shooting on 11th Avenue in Phenix City
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
According to officials, on Saturday, Feb. 18., at approximately 9:20 a.m., the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue in Phenix City.
According to Captain Lassiter, one person was shot, and has non-life threatening injuries.
Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.
