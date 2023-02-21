Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle at Planet Fitness on Pepperell Parkway.

According to authorities, the victim’s wallet was stolen, and security footage shows the individuals using the stolen credit and debit cards at multiple Walmart locations soon after the theft.

Police say the first suspect is a tall male with several distinctive tattoos, while the second suspect is a female and could be seen wearing a black hat and appears to have a small faint crown tattoo on her left temple.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department.

