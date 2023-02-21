Rain for some Tuesday, Still warming up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More clouds than sun dominate the sky most of this week, but that won’t stop the huge warm up. We are still expecting 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly cloudy on this Tuesday. A warm ad breezy day with rain around; rain coverage in the valley will be around 30% on average with highest chances expected north of Columbus and lowest chances expected to he south. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s with a chance of rain. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An idea of how the radar will look early Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight and mild. Fog is possible toward morning with lows Wednesday in the low to even mid 60s.

After morning clouds Wednesday and a slight chance of rain, we should see more sun i the afternoon. Windy and warmer with highs between 79 and 84 degrees. The record high for Wednesday is 83 set in 2018.

We may see a bit more rain again on Thursday. Depending on how much, that could affect our temperatures. We’re still calling for highs in the low to even mid 80s for the time being. It could be very close to our all time warmest February temperature.

With forecast highs reaching the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, near record warmth is anticipated. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A weak cold front swings through early Friday only dropping the temperature slightly. It will still be some 10-12 degrees above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday. Upper 70s and lower 80s are forecast to return Sunday and Monday. Rain chances this weekend are very slim.

Our next best chance of rain may be late Monday and early Tuesday next week ahead of a cold front with perhaps a little more punch.

Temperatures will remain well above average through the weekend and the first part of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

