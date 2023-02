COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Southeast Select Girls Basketball Club is holding an open tryout for its middle school travel basketball team.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 4 at 2001 Double Churches Road in Columbus,

This event is free.

For more information, contact 706-557-9605.

