Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has new details on the altercation that occurred at Jordan High School in Columbus.

The Muscogee County School District police say the fight happened last Thursday, February 16, on campus.

Officials say the assistant principal was assaulted by two people while trying to break up a fight between two female students.

37-year-old Karen Williams has been charged with battery on a school official.

A 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male student are charged with battery on a school employee.

