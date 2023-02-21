Visitors visit Jimmy Carter’s National Historical Museum after the President is in hospice care

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I think the peace and the love for people, and you just want to know is it going to continue, at the level that he promoted it,” says LeAnn Smith, the niece of Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter. LeAnn smith, the niece of Jimmy and Rosalyn carter fights back tears, wondering if the humanitarian work her aunt and uncle did will continue.

“I think the work came after the presidency,” says Smith. Just 2 miles away at the historic site of Carter’s childhood home, tourists said they came this weekend after hearing about the news of the President, but also wanting to learn about his early life.

“He’s 98-year-old, I know he lived a full life, and happy for him and his family to have so much time with him, but it’s never a good time, for someone to be in this situation, but heart goes out to him and his family,” says Albany Georgia resident Sylvia Shuler.

“I hope he recovers, if not I hope his days are full of peace,” says a visitor from California. Back at the Museum smith stood in front on what is now known as the jimmy carter national historic museum speaking on the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter. She says people visit the museum and Plains all the time, but today’s visit is different after the President’s decision to undergo at home hospice care.

“All the people that love him and respect him, and come here it’s just time for us to step up and carry on that legacy,” says Smith.

