WTVM's Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a beautiful day to learn something new!

Our WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade spoke with New Mountain Hill Elementary School’s fourth graders about all things weather - as part of the school’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) program.

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather(Source: WTVM)
WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather(Source: WTVM)

The students learned about hail, thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. They also learned how meteorologists study the atmosphere, about weather balloons, and how to stay safe during a tornado warning.

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather(Source: WTVM)

Derek is also New Mountain Hill’s ‘Scientist of the Month’!

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather(Source: WTVM)

