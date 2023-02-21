FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a beautiful day to learn something new!

Our WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade spoke with New Mountain Hill Elementary School’s fourth graders about all things weather - as part of the school’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) program.

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather (Source: WTVM)

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather (Source: WTVM)

The students learned about hail, thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. They also learned how meteorologists study the atmosphere, about weather balloons, and how to stay safe during a tornado warning.

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather (Source: WTVM)

Derek is also New Mountain Hill’s ‘Scientist of the Month’!

WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather (Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.