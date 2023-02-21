WTVM’s Derek Kinkade teaches New Mountain Hill Elementary School students about weather
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORTSON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a beautiful day to learn something new!
Our WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade spoke with New Mountain Hill Elementary School’s fourth graders about all things weather - as part of the school’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) program.
The students learned about hail, thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. They also learned how meteorologists study the atmosphere, about weather balloons, and how to stay safe during a tornado warning.
Derek is also New Mountain Hill’s ‘Scientist of the Month’!
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.