Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

16-year-old Black rodeo queen is breaking barriers

Morissa Hall, a 16-year-old Black cowgirl, is breaking barriers and inspiring kids. (Source: WUSA)
By Bruce Leshan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYLAND (WUSA) – Morissa Hall, a 16-year-old Black cowgirl, is breaking barriers and inspiring kids.

“I compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping,” Hall said.

The teen has twice been named the Maryland State Rodeo Queen and is the first African American to win consecutive titles.

She convinced her dad to buy her a horse in middle school by getting straight A’s 16 times in a row, but competition didn’t start well.

Hall came in last place in every event.

Her dad told her to cowgirl up, and within a year, she and her horse took off.

“Then we just clicked, and we won all around champion, pole barrel reserve champion,” Hall said.

Her dad was inspired by Bill Pickett, a legendary Black cowboy often barred from competing in white rodeos.

“It’s nice to show that we are here and we’re killing it. I just want to be an inspiration to other young people and other minorities,” Hall said.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting on 11th Avenue in Phenix City
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft

Latest News

The Will County (Ill.) State’s Attorney’s office said Jose Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage...
Former girls gymnastics coach gets 96 years for sex assault
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been...
French high school student held for teacher’s fatal stabbing
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in southern Texas