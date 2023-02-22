Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 brothers charged in arena slaying during basketball game

One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton,...
One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton, New Jersey. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two brothers have been charged in a stabbing death at a New Jersey arena during a high school basketball tournament game last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton. Authorities found Glanton stabbed after a fight that broke out following a game Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, according to Mercer County prosecutors.

Kareen Finney held Glanton while his younger brother repeatedly stabbed him, investigators allege, citing video and witness interviews. Investigators also discovered that the brothers had an ongoing dispute with the victim over a female, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations. A phone number listed for Kareem Finney rang unanswered and then disconnected, and a listed phone number for Kahli Finney couldn’t be found Tuesday night.

The Trenton City Council, which said Monday that most of its members were at the game, called for “a full and thorough investigation” by the county improvement authority into security measures that night and throughout the tournament. The council also wants Trenton police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.”

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for the county to look into security breaches at the arena, saying officials must ensure adequate training for all county personnel “who operate a metal detector.” Gusciora vowed additional security for the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday at Trenton Central High School.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Police respond to fatal shooting on Village Way
15-year-old shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus

Latest News

Surveillance video caught a deer sliding around an elementary school classroom.
VIDEO: Deer crashes through classroom window, slides around on waxed floors
Jerard Hickman says when he gets a little bored, he often goes to the Virginia Lottery’s...
Boredom leads to man playing the lottery and winning record prize
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions
Officials in North Carolina said a kidnapping victim had been tied up with barbed wire and...
Kidnapping victim was tied up with barbed wire, sheriff’s office says