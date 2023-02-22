Business Break
AlaTrade, Liberty Learning Foundation graduates 650 super citizens of Phenix City

By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -AlaTrade and the Liberty Learning Foundation, held an awards ceremony honoring citizens throughout Phenix City. During the event, students showed appreciation to local heroes and proved knowledge of the super citizen character traits, in the Phenix City and Russell County communities.

The Super Citizens Program of the Liberty Learning Foundation is a non-profit organization, facilitating active civics and character programs, in K-12 classrooms.

“Today about 650 second graders from across our great city here in Phenix City are graduating from the Super Citizens Program. They’ve come together after a 12 week program where they’ve been learning about becoming a super citizen and what it means to be a good person. What it means to give back to the community, what it means to be a hero. Today they are going to be honoring 10 heroes from right here in their community,” says Becky Saunders, Vice President of Development at the Liberty Learning Foundation.

Participants took the Super Citizen Pledge, read essays about their heroes and brought their heroes on stage.

The Super Citizens Program of the Liberty Foundation also orchestrates immersive events that empower schools, parents, local leaders, and businesses to take ownership of the future of the community and country.

