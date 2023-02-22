Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn University’s annual Tiger Giving Day to raise funds for student projects

Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.
Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.

The 24-hour crowdfunding initiative works to raise money for more than 55 student projects that need private support to complete. Those projects range from the Shoe Design Workshop, that’s focused on bringing unique educational opportunities to students in under-represented high schools in Alabama, to Cooking with the Eagles, which teaches about nutrition and healthy food choices and how to plan and shop for those choices, to commemorating Alabama’s Black farm communities by installing historical markers at some of the least known historic landscapes in America.

This year, Tiger Giving Day provides a platform for grassroots-led projects that are integral to Auburn University’s land-grant mission. Donors can give to as many projects as they choose before 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday through TigerGiving.org and see the impact of their gifts through real-time updates.

The official hashtag for the event is #TigerGivingDay.

In 2022, more than 5,700 members of the Auburn Family supported the projects that meant the most to them. Since 2015, Tiger Giving Day donors have funded hundreds of projects for the university, benefiting its students, faculty and nearby communities.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft

Latest News

Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School held 4th Annual Black History Program
Uber testing new safety feature in Auburn, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa
Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday to begin Feb. 23
MILITARY MATTERS: Exclusive Look Inside Home of LTG Hal and Julie Moore, New Namesakes for Fort Benning
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, announced today that a home fire, resulted...
Residental fire claims the life of a LaGrange man