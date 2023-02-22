Black History Month: Ma Rainey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We continue our black history month celebration with one Columbus native, who is still being celebrated today. She is best known for her contributions to music.

To the world, she’s known as the queen of the blues, but in the Fountain City - she started out as Gertrude Pridgett.

You can’t talk black history in Columbus without mentioning the “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey. Florene Dawkins is the executive director of the blues star’s house-turned-museum in Columbus.

She told News Leader 9, before coming back home and buying the house, Ma Rainey had a lengthy career traveling the world performing for crowds of all sizes, but her big break came in the Fountain City.

“Her historical significance is she’s a native of Columbus, she was born here in 1886. This house is the fruit of her labor,” said Dawkins. “Her first performance was at the Springer Opera House when she was 14 or 15. Records are kind of hazy on exactly what time. She was in a play called a bunches of wild black berries. It was a musical.”

From there she performed with other famous black artists like Louis Armstrong and Thomas Dorsey. After signing with Paramount Records in 1923, Ma Rainey recorded over 90 songs. Standing the test of time, to this day her name is still brought up with the greats. Ma Rainey even won an award this year at the Grammy’s, music’s biggest stage.

”She received the lifetime achievement award with a lot of legends in music. I was honored to be invited and be there when the award was given,” said Dawkins. “I just think we have yet to realize the jewel she way in Columbus, Georgia.”

Ma Rainey’s legacy fills the halls of her old house on 8th Avenue. Everything from awards to historical items are on display for all to see. It tells the story of a woman, Dawkins said, was ahead of her time.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 9a-3p. They are also there Saturdays from 10a-3p.

