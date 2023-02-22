Business Break
Columbus fire crews on scene of gas leak on Broadway, 12th St.

Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel
Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak near the intersection of Broadway and 12th Street.

According to Fire Marshal John Shull, the gas leak is under the parking garage at Hampton Inn.

Shull says a natural gas line was struck while working on parking garage - the leak has been controlled.

The hotel opened its doors to the public on February 8 after five years of construction.

