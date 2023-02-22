Community reacts to identifying remains of missing Auburn student, LaGrange native

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Citizens in the community speak about the remains of an Auburn student found in an East Alabama creek more than a year ago.

The LaGrange native’s 1974 Ford was found in Lafayette in December 2021. DNA testing proved this year the remains belong to Kyle Clinkscales, who went missing in 1974.

Police reports say Clinkscales had left his hometown, heading to Auburn for school but never made it.

Now, anthropologists are trying to figure out the cause of his death, but they say that the 47 years the remains spent underwater may make it impossible.

“That’s good for the family. And I guess it’s a good thing they finally found him because everybody’s wondered, but you still don’t have any answers,” said resident Carol Langford.

“Will we ever know exactly how Kyle died? We may never not, and of course, that is still in the hands of the GBI,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith says he hopes the confirmation of his identity can bring closure to his loved ones.

