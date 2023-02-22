Business Break
Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - African Americans’ historical contributions are being celebrated around, and here at home, the celebrations continue.

Today, Fort Benning held its Black History Month observance in the Derby Auditorium.

The theme for this year’s observance, hosted by the 316th brigade, is ‘inspiring change,’ which highlights the contributions and challenges African Americans faced while fighting for more opportunities and equal advancement.

Retired Command Sergeant Major Jessie Andrews acted as the guest speaker.

Andrew created his own Black History by serving over 35 years in the military, teaching the importance of equal opportunity and responsibility.

He says the program is just one example of how the military honors history as part of their values -- grounded in service, family and community.

