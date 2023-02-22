GA State Rep Teddy Reese talks on recent surge in Columbus crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Georgia State Representative is speaking to nearly 200 lawmakers from across the peach state about the latest rash of violence in the city where he lives. ‘

“I’m tired of losing our babies,” says Teddy Reese

With 8 shootings over the course of three days in Columbus, State Representative Teddy Reese spoke up about it at the state house. His focus...putting funds into programs that would lead to intervention. Reese says recreational, summer, and job programs for youth requires more money.

“As a state we can fight a little bit harder with the surplus that we have right now anyway to put more money towards community programming that will save our children that will get them away from the gang violence that will get them away from the prostitution and the drugs and everything else that we see looming the streets today,” says Teddy Reese.

Gwen Jones lost her brother in the midst of the gun violence that took place this past weekend. She hopes the community will rally together to stop the gun violence...so no one else has to experience the tragic loss like she is going through.

“Now praying and hoping and trusting God that it is and stops here with what’s going on now with me and my family that other people will wake up and come to their senses and see OK we all got to join in and do something we got to come together as a whole as a community,” says Gwen Jones.

Representative Reese told his fellow Georgia lawmakers that one key to help reduce crime is community building.

“On the state level we gotta get engaged we gotta get involved in this and we can do that by making sure that our local entities have the funds that they need to be successful with community based programs,” says Teddy Reese

Reese says when it comes to violence in our community...it’s going to take everyone putting their foot down.

“We need to make this a team effort I don’t think one person is gonna solve all the problems I don’t think one person may have to deal with the issues I mean let’s be honest there are even some parents out there who may be afraid of their own children because that’s the reality of the situation we can’t look past any points of reality we have to face it all and those are the issues that we have right now the real issues that we have right now in our community, says Teddy Reese.

