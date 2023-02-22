Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Jimmy Carter’s legacy at Georgia Southwestern State University

His leadership qualities are evident and are forever cemented in the schools history as his legacy lives on in the next generation.
U.S. President Jimmy Carter uses his hands to make a point during televised debate in...
U.S. President Jimmy Carter uses his hands to make a point during televised debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1980. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By James Giles
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before the White House and national notoriety, a peanut farmer turned president from the Peach State was once a student at Georgia Southwestern College, now known as Georgia Southwestern State University. His leadership qualities are evident and are forever cemented in the schools history as his legacy lives on in the next generation.

Before being known as President Jimmy Carter, at Georgia Southwestern State University, the peanut farmer was known as Jimmy from Plains. In 1942, when the school was called Georgia Southwestern College, they knew Carter would be special. He was chosen alongside three fellow freshman for their leadership skills, and asked to etch his name in wet cement in the drive-way of the administration building, and again in 2017, this time as a former president. Now those signatures sit here in the front of the campus in what’s called the Presidential Plaza.

”From the moment you drive on to campus, you feel and see President Carter,” said University President, Dr. Neal Weaver. “His influence on this campus is remarkable and it serves as such a great reminder that our students can do anything. I wish I could talk to people the way that he talks to people. It’s really fascinating and makes you feel like he really is taking this moment to share with something that you’ll be able to use for the rest of your life.”

Junior, Lauren Shepherd, is a part of the Jimmy Carter Leadership program since she first set foot on the campus. From day on, she’s walked in President Carter’s footsteps.

He’s left such a legacy. I would not be the person or student, or leader I am now if it wasn’t for the things I learned or opportunities I’ve had here.”, said Shepherd. “I actually met my boss through the program and his daughter coming in the program.”

The program is really founded and based on teaching leadership from his perspective,” said Dr. Weaver.

Shepherd’s biggest take away from it is understanding servant leadership. Although she never got a chance to meet President Jimmy Carter, she did meet his wife during one of those trips to their hometown.

“We’ve been able to go out to plains and do food distributions, stuff on campus, being able to meet donors, stuff like that,” said Shepherd. “Just being associated with him in general. I’m very honored.”

There are several buildings on the campus named after members of the carter family. The University’s President said they are sad to hear Jimmy Carter has gone into end of life hospice care but over emphasize how proud they are to be a part of his legacy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting on 11th Avenue in Phenix City

Latest News

A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter
West Point Police Department welcomes new chief of police
West Point Police Department welcomes new chief of police
Community reacts to identifying remains of missing Auburn student, LaGrange native
Community reacts to identifying remains of missing Auburn student, LaGrange native
Interviews will start at 9:30a.m, as the Russell County School District are looking to fill...
Russell County School District to host inaugural recruitment fair