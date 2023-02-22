Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft

Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two suspects in a wallet theft at a Hobby Lobby on Enterprise.

Law enforcement says a victim reported that their wallet was stolen from their purse while shopping in the craft store.

According to surveillance footage, two suspects were seen using the stolen credit cards at a Sam’s Club on Bent Creek in Auburn.

The first suspect is described as a female wearing a white top and gray pants. The second suspect was a male wearing a blue sweater and jeans with black sneakers.

Upon their arrest, both suspects will be charged with third-degree theft of property.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of these suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting on 11th Avenue in Phenix City

Latest News

Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration
Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration
YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting
Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration
Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration
YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting
YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting