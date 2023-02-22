Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for two suspects in a wallet theft at a Hobby Lobby on Enterprise.

Law enforcement says a victim reported that their wallet was stolen from their purse while shopping in the craft store.

According to surveillance footage, two suspects were seen using the stolen credit cards at a Sam’s Club on Bent Creek in Auburn.

The first suspect is described as a female wearing a white top and gray pants. The second suspect was a male wearing a blue sweater and jeans with black sneakers.

Upon their arrest, both suspects will be charged with third-degree theft of property.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of these suspects should contact the Opelika Police Department.

