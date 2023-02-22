Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

River Dragons send defenseman Justin Schmit to Elmira

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons are moving veteran defenseman Justin Schmit to the Elmira Mammoth, the team announced on Tuesday. Schmit, 37, played 23 games for the River Dragons this season.

“It’s a tough day for our organization,” said Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop. “Schmitty is like family to us. He wants an opportunity to play more at this stage of his career, and we felt it was the right move to help him accomplish that goal.”

Schmit, a fan favorite, was an “enforcer” for the team and was frequently penalized for fighting.

“I’ve never witnessed in my entire career fans as passionate as the ones here in Columbus. I’m very grateful for the support and care I received from the entire River Dragons fan base,” said Schmit.

The River Dragons next homestand is the weekend of March 3rd versus the Binghamton Black Bears.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner claims unlawful arrests
WTVM Investigates: Manchester business owner arrested for not showing ID
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Police respond to fatal shooting on Village Way
15-year-old shot, killed on Village Way in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus River Dragons
River Dragons make franchise history with sellout crowd on Military Appreciation Night
The Cougars will look to finish out the series with a sweep on Sunday.
CSU Cougars look to close out series with the sweep
College signings at Pacelli and Glenwood
College signings at Pacelli and Glenwood
Bryant Garrison ready to roll with the Redtops
Bryant Garrison named new Smiths Station football coach