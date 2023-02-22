River Dragons send defenseman Justin Schmit to Elmira

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons are moving veteran defenseman Justin Schmit to the Elmira Mammoth, the team announced on Tuesday. Schmit, 37, played 23 games for the River Dragons this season.

“It’s a tough day for our organization,” said Ignite Sports and Entertainment COO Jeff Croop. “Schmitty is like family to us. He wants an opportunity to play more at this stage of his career, and we felt it was the right move to help him accomplish that goal.”

Schmit, a fan favorite, was an “enforcer” for the team and was frequently penalized for fighting.

“I’ve never witnessed in my entire career fans as passionate as the ones here in Columbus. I’m very grateful for the support and care I received from the entire River Dragons fan base,” said Schmit.

The River Dragons next homestand is the weekend of March 3rd versus the Binghamton Black Bears.

