Russell County School District to host inaugural recruitment fair

Interviews will start at 9:30a.m, as the Russell County School District are looking to fill classified and certified positions for the 2023-2024 scholastic year.(Source: Russell County School District)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District will host its first District Recruitment Fair.

The Russell County School District recruitment fair will take place on February 25, at Russell County High School. The recruitment fair will begin at 9a.m. and end at noon.

There will be a scheduled meet and greet session during the event, as well. This special meet and greet will occur between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m.

Interviews will start at 9:30a.m, as the Russell County School District are looking to fill classified and certified positions for the 2023-2024 scholastic year.

