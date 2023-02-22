Tim Hudson leading the way for Lee-Scott baseball

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Braves legend Tim Hudson is the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson, born in Columbus, Georgia and raised in Salem, Alabama, spent the past three years as Auburn University’s pitching coach.

“It almost comes full circle to be able to teach these boys some of the things I’ve learned along the way,” said Hudson.

Hudson’s son, Kade, is a senior third baseman for the Warriors.

“When he told me I was fired up. I know that he’s going to be a good coach for us, especially kids high school age. He knows how to coach ‘em. He knows how to interact with them,” said Kade.

