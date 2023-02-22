Business Break
The Warm Stretch Continues

Elise’s Forecast
Staying warm with highs back in the 80s.
Staying warm with highs back in the 80s.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not much change to the forecast as we look at the next 9 days. Temps will reach the 80s again tomorrow, with a little bit of rain in the mix. Showers stick around Friday (though not as many) and afternoon highs will stay in the upper 70s. By the weekend, it’s back to the 80s! Showers will be few and far between. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through the weekend, and finally dip back into the 50s by next work week. That’s also when we will see a small shift in temperatures, back to the low and mid 70s for a few days. It’s going to take a couple of waves of weak fronts to get us there, but we may be at least ~close~ to seasonable highs again by the next weekend. Rain coverage will be up and down, but it looks like the greatest chance to see a little bit of it will be late next week with coverage at 40-50% right now.

