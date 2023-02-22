Business Break
West Point Police Department welcomes new chief of police

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of West Point welcomed its new chief of police.

Kevin Carter was sworn in yesterday, with police from neighboring cities and counties coming out to support the new chief.

Carter plans on giving back even more to the community.

He also hopes to bridge the gap between police and citizens by hosting events such as ‘Shop with a Cop’ or a Citizen’s Youth Academy.

”In all aspects of life, give 110 percent of yourself at all times without fail and have and maintain a positive attitude, and there’s nothing in this world you can’t accomplish. Positivity is the key.”

He also hopes to add a neighborhood watch or a youth police academy for residents to take part in.

