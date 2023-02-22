Windy with near record warmth

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated huge early season warm up is here with temperatures flirting with record highs the next day or two. It will feel a bit muggy at times, too.

Clouds at first on this Wednesday give way to more sun around midday and through the afternoon. Nothing more than a stray shower is expected. Windy and even warmer today with highs between 80 and 84 degrees. This is our first widespread 80 degree day of the year and we’ll be very close to the record high for the date and the entire month of February, which is 84.

Our first widespread day of 80s so far this year is anticipated across the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Gusty winds up to 30 mph are possible today blowing in all the warmth. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Increasing clouds tonight. Perhaps just a stray shower or two late. Warm and breezy with lows in the upper 60s early Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and very warm Thursday. A chance of showers is in the forecast from the early morning through the early afternoon. Rainfall should be pretty light and coverage shouldn’t be more than 30% so that means a lot of us stay fairly dry. Highs vary from the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on if you see rain.

Rain coverage is expected to be around 30% during the first half of Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A weak cold front swings through Friday but it won’t really cool us off and will only dry us out slightly. There still could be a few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

A chance of Thursday before diminishing a bit toward the weekend. It stays very warm for late February. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun stay with us throughout the weekend. The toasty temperatures aren’t going anywhere either as highs head back to 80° or above.

We may have a little better chance of rain late Monday and Monday night, which will give us a more noticeable change Tuesday. However, with highs in the low to mid 70s, that’s still pretty mild for this time of year.

After near record warmth Wednesday and Thursday, the winter heat doesn't really let up through early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

