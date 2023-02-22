YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following this weekend’s deadly shootings across the Fountain City, local organizations like the YMCA are taking steps to provide youth with productive activities in their free time.

Before and after school childcare, youth sports and academic mentorship are a few of the programs Columbus area YMCA Youth and Teen Centers offer to kids and parents in the community.

The goal -- to engage and serve our youth while helping parents who work during the evenings.

Vice President of Operation Scott Balkcum of the Metropolitan YMCA Columbus says he is opening their doors to the parents and nine children injured in the gas station shooting spree last Friday night on Warm Springs Road.

“What we want to do is open our doors for those children. I think I saw between the ages of five and 17. Those are right down our service area. So five years old, 17 years old, we can get those in those YMCA programs,” said Balkcum.

Balkcum encourages those families to contact the YMCA for access to the multiple centers with no questions asked. It’s absolutely free for that family.

