Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following this weekend’s deadly shootings across the Fountain City, local organizations like the YMCA are taking steps to provide youth with productive activities in their free time.

Before and after school childcare, youth sports and academic mentorship are a few of the programs Columbus area YMCA Youth and Teen Centers offer to kids and parents in the community.

The goal -- to engage and serve our youth while helping parents who work during the evenings.

Vice President of Operation Scott Balkcum of the Metropolitan YMCA Columbus says he is opening their doors to the parents and nine children injured in the gas station shooting spree last Friday night on Warm Springs Road.

“What we want to do is open our doors for those children. I think I saw between the ages of five and 17. Those are right down our service area. So five years old, 17 years old, we can get those in those YMCA programs,” said Balkcum.

Balkcum encourages those families to contact the YMCA for access to the multiple centers with no questions asked. It’s absolutely free for that family.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old...
Lineman dies after electrocuted on job on Double Churches Rd. in Columbus
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Three charged with battery on school employee after fight at Jordan High School
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One person injured in shooting on 11th Avenue in Phenix City

Latest News

Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration
Fort Benning hosts Black History Month celebration
YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting
YMCA VP in Columbus offers free membership for kids injured in gas station shooting
UPDATE: Columbus Motel 6 shooting victims remain hospitalized
UPDATE: Columbus Motel 6 shooting victims remain hospitalized