15-year-old Auburn student charged with making a terrorist threat
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn juvenile is charged after allegedly making threats via social media.
According to police, Auburn Schools notified officers about a concerning social media post related to Auburn High School on Feb. 20.
The Auburn Police Department Detective Section and School Resource Section launched an investigation and developed a 15-year-old as a suspect.
Their identity is unknown — however, the minor was taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center and charged with making a terrorist threat.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.