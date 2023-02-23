Aflac holds retirement reception for President Teresa White

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was an afternoon filled with tears and well-wishes as friends, co-workers and family gathered for a retirement reception for Aflac’s first woman and African American president Teresa White.

White, who became president in 2014 after more than two decades of experience with the company, will retire at the end of March.

This afternoon a small group came together to wish her well and thank her for her leadership and legacy in the community.

Those who spoke say one of her greatest attributes is how she helps others succeed.

News Leader 9 spoke with her about her time at AFLAC. White also shared what she saw as one of the secrets to success.

“The message is very loud and clear for me, and that’s don’t get complacent with where you are because where you grow is in that discomfort,” shared White.

She received numerous awards during her career as Aflac president, including as one of Forbes’ “50 over 50″ and Black Enterprises’ Most Powerful Women in Corporate America.

Virgil Miller, the current Aflac US Deputy President, has been named White’s successor.

