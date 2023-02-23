Business Break
Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday to begin Feb. 23

(Source: Alabama Department of Revenue)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama’s springtime severe weather season is just around the corner, and now is the time to purchase those preparation items while also saving money.

Starting tomorrow, the Alabama Department of Revenue will offer tax relief during the state’s annual severe weather holiday. It will go from Friday to Sunday at midnight. Residents can purchase severe weather preparation items free of state sales tax. An official with the Alabama Department of Revenue says some of the many items you can purchase are batteries, ice packs, flashlights and even smoke detectors.

”You know that’s ten percent that usually gets added on your purchases...when you make purchases, you get 10 percent sales tax when you’re talking about both state and local taxes...so you know if you spend 100 dollars, you’re going to save that ten dollar tax that you would usually spend as long as their all eligible items of course,” says representative Frank Miles.

For a full list of items and more information, click here.

