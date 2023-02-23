Business Break
Authorities searching for missing Alabama man

Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich left his residence and was last seen on February 15, in the 300 block of Lee Road.(Atlanta News First)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -The Lee County Sheriffs Office is attempting to locate Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich, of Smiths, Alabama.

The 43 year old, left his residence and was last seen on February 15, in the 300 block of Lee Road. Andrew Matusevich is about 5 foot 9 and weighs approximately 143 pounds.

Matusevich was last seen wearing jeans and a puffy blue jacket. Anyone with informtion on the whereabouts of Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich, are encouraged to call 334-749-5651.

