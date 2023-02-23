Authorities searching for missing Alabama man

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -The Lee County Sheriffs Office is attempting to locate Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich, of Smiths, Alabama.

The 43 year old, left his residence and was last seen on February 15, in the 300 block of Lee Road. Andrew Matusevich is about 5 foot 9 and weighs approximately 143 pounds.

Matusevich was last seen wearing jeans and a puffy blue jacket. Anyone with informtion on the whereabouts of Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich, are encouraged to call 334-749-5651.

