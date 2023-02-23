Business Break
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop

Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On February 22, officers with the Barbour County Sherrif’s Office helped seize drugs, druing a traffic stop.

Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman made a traffic stop on Kendrick Wilson of Clio, Alabama. During the traffic stop Wilson was arrested for drug trafficking (Methamphetamine). Wilson had 112 grams of Methamphetamine, in his possession. $2719.90 was also seized as a result of the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

