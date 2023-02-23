Business Break
Biden pledges continued aid for Ukraine on one year anniversary of Russian invasion

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday is the one year anniversary of the Russian army launching its invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden was on the ground during the week in Ukraine and Poland. Biden said U.S. support for Ukraine will not waver.

“One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition,” the president said during a speech in Warsaw.

Member of Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudik said Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine is a strong symbolic show of support for people who have suffered.

“Having to wake up to air raid sirens, knowing that they could be killed in their beds,” Rudik said. “People not having energy and electricity and running water.”

During the trip, Biden announced additional aid to Ukraine including artillery ammunition, anti-armor and air surveillance radars.

“This is great because we will not face the enemy empty handed,” Rudik said.

But some Republicans say there should be a limit to aid. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he does not want to write Ukraine a blank check.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said America needs to help, but they can’t be the only NATO country that does.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine has forced both us Americans and our friends in Europe to take a long, hard look at our countries commitments to military spending and self-defense.”

Biden has not signed off on providing requested fighter jets to combat Russian air raids. Rudik said sometimes the country feels helpless against them.

“You have to go to the basement, or under the stairs because there are a couple of missiles going somewhere to kill somebody, and maybe you and your loved ones,” Rudik said.

