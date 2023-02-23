Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Aaron Cohn Middle School celebrated Black History Month with their 4th Annual Black History Program.

The event highlighted students and showcased African American culture through music, dance and poetry.

This is the fourth year 8th grade students ran the whole production.

The full Black History Program included a fashion show taking the audience through several decades of fashion. One organizer says the program helps in students’ development and explains the program’s importance.

“When they are able to see there are people just like me that reflect where we come from and how we’ve come, then not only african american students, but all students can see the importance of african american culture and what it brings to American Culture,” said event organizer Takesha Lynn.

Truist Market President Crystal Pendleton Shahid served as the program’s keynote speaker. Additionally, Muscogee County School Board member Naomi Bucker of District 4 received this year’s Thurgood Marshall Award, making her the first female recipient.

