Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Crossdarin replacement project to cause road closure in Lee County

Lee Road 240 will be closed for three days, beginning on February 28.
Lee Road 240 will be closed for three days, beginning on February 28.(Lee County Highway Dept.)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Lee County Highway Department will be closing a portion of Lee Road 240, east of the junction with Lee Road 236. The road closure is due to a crossdrain replacement project. The road will be closed for three days, beginning on February 28, at 8:30am.

Vehicles traveling east on Lee Road 240, will be detoured. At the junction of Lee Road 240 and Lee Road 230, vehicles will turn left onto Lee Road 230 and travel north approximately 1.4 miles to the junction of Lee Road 230 and Lee Road 246.

At this point, turn right onto Lee Road 246 and travel east, to the junction of Lee Road 246 and Carden Road, Next, travelers will turn right onto Carden Road and travel south to the junction of Carden Road and Lee Road 240.

Vehicles traveling west on Lee Road 240 will travel the route in the opposite direction. Detour signs are being placed for public convenience.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft

Latest News

Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich was last seen on February 15.
Authorities searching for missing Alabama man
City of Auburn experiencing 911 equipment failure
Uber testing new safety feature in Auburn, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa
Uber testing new safety feature in Auburn, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa
Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program
Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program