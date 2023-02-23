Crossdarin replacement project to cause road closure in Lee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Lee County Highway Department will be closing a portion of Lee Road 240, east of the junction with Lee Road 236. The road closure is due to a crossdrain replacement project. The road will be closed for three days, beginning on February 28, at 8:30am.

Vehicles traveling east on Lee Road 240, will be detoured. At the junction of Lee Road 240 and Lee Road 230, vehicles will turn left onto Lee Road 230 and travel north approximately 1.4 miles to the junction of Lee Road 230 and Lee Road 246.

At this point, turn right onto Lee Road 246 and travel east, to the junction of Lee Road 246 and Carden Road, Next, travelers will turn right onto Carden Road and travel south to the junction of Carden Road and Lee Road 240.

Vehicles traveling west on Lee Road 240 will travel the route in the opposite direction. Detour signs are being placed for public convenience.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.