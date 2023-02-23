Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple individuals have been arrested on numerous charges and outstanding warrants by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit received intel on the whereabouts of a known fugitive, Laniyajha Cabiness and found her going into an apartment.

Investigators came to the residence and announced their presence. An unknown male, later identified as her brother Lloyd Cabiness, answered the door and told officials his sister was not home, even though she was seen entering the apartment moments prior.

Countryman says another individual, identified as Antjuan Hodby, was seen coming from the bathroom, and Laniyajha Cabiness was found hiding in the bedroom closet. Additionally, a stolen Kel-Tec 22 caliber pistol from Jefferson, Alabama, was noticed in plain view.

The woman was taken into custody for her outstanding warrants, along with her brother and the other male for outstanding warrants with the Columbus Police Department.

All three were taken to the Muscogee County Jail and charged with the following:

Laniyahha Cabiness

Felony aggravated assault

Battery

Theft by receiving - firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Antjuan Hobdy

Felony home invasion

Five counts of felony cruelty to children

Felony aggravated assault

Criminal trespass

Theft by receiving - firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Lloyd Cabiness

Simple assault

Theft by receiving - firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Countryman says on Feb. 23, the Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit conducted a narcotics investigation on a validated gang member, Bernard Willie Barnes.

The convicted felon was found with an Anderson Manufacture AM15, over a pound and a half of marijuana, methamphetamine and other drug-related items. Barnes was arrested and charged with the following crime:

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felony

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related object

