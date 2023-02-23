Residental fire claims the life of a LaGrange man

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that a February 18th home fire, resulted in the fatality of a 44-year-old man. The residential fire occurred on Poplar Circle.

On February 18, witnesses reported seeing a fire emerging from the right side of the structure and called 911. Fire crews from Troup County and the City of LaGrange located the victim, in a bedroom during the search.

After being resucued from the fire, the victimm was transported to a local emergency room.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital. Upon investigation, the fire was determined to have originated in the kitchen of the home, though the cause remains undetermined. No foul play is suspected at this time,” said Commissioner John F. King.

Troup County Fire, Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission, are currently conducting an investigation.

