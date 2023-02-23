Russell County NAACP hosting gun violence forum

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a recent rash of shootings and gun violence in the Chattahoochee Valley lately once again putting gun laws under the microscope. Last March, Alabama passed the permitless carry law, making background checks to carry weapons optional.

Nearly one year later, an organization in East Alabama says that law has caused severe damage, leading to an increase in gun violence.

Two months ago, 29-year-old Damon Daniels Junior was arrested for shooting and killing Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus on the riverwalk in Phenix City.

Local mom Cheri Cummings frequently visits the Riverwalk with her daughter.

“It’s definitely alarming. Literally, fortunately, we weren’t here that day. But um, I mean I still feel safe,” Cummings.

But, with gun violence on the rise, leaving a number of children injured or killed, Cummings is among many in the community worried about gun access.

“Sometimes I just wonder where they get these guns or how they get access to some of these guns. I don’t know if it’s at home or friends of friends,” Cummings adds.

Prior to last weekend’s mass violence in Columbus, there were several shootings in Phenix City, with one of the murder victims being 13-years-old. Russell County’s NAACP is now stepping in to raise awareness.

“We’re losing our youth at a rapid speed. And right now is the time for us to make some changes and make some things happen,” said Ayshiae Conerly.

In a week, the organization will be hosting a gun violence forum. The purpose is to shed light on what they believe is a direct result of passage of the permit less carry bill. That legislation ditches the requirement for a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama.

“Anyone can walk up and get a gun and just walk around all willy nilly. You know, that’s going to pose a threat to our community, even further because it’s gonna make for easier access,” said Conerly.

“I don’t know if everybody should be able to carry. But, I carry...So I’m not completely against it but I do feel like um there’s needs to be a application and background check that goes along with that before they give you a gun to carry,” said Conerly.

The organization argues that since its passage, gun violence has only increased.

That forum will be held March Second at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Seale Road in Phenix City.

